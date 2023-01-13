Low-Cost Airline Bonza Takes Off Across Queensland

A new low-cost Australian airline Bonza is finally set to take flight in 2023.

The new air carrier has just received approval to fly 27 routes across 17 destinations.

Flights to regional to regional airports across Queensland will kick-start its journey, before receiving approval by the industry regulator to travel interstate.

The destinations includes 13 from the Sunshine Coast base, such as Cairns, Townsville, the Whitsunday coast, Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Bundaberg, and Toowoomba Wellcamp.

Interstate destinations include Coffs Harbour, Tamworth, Port Macquarie Newcastle, Albury, Mildura, Avalon, and Melbourne.

Regional Development Minister Catherine King said it was the first new major airline for the country since Tiger Airways jet-setted more than 15 years ago.

Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan said they're expecting ticket sales to go live within days with flights set to start before February.

"I'm hoping that we're talking days, or potentially a week or two, but not more than that," Mr Jordan said.

"I would be hoping that by the end of the month, we will be taking to Australian skies."

Mr Jordan said the airline will be committed to its low-cost goal.