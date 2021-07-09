Lucky Streak of Doughnut Days In Melbourne Eases Restrictions

Another round of eased restrictions for millions of Melbournian's as the state recorded its 9th day without a locally-acquired Covid case.

Melbourne offices and factories were operating mask free from Friday morning as the latest round of softened restrictions kicked in.

The latest rule changes also include bigger crowds and patron limits at the footy, hospitality, gyms and other indoor venues.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Martin Foley has urged Victorians not to travel to New South Wales and undo all the good work.

"The risk grows and the threat grows and having worked so hard to get to this level that we have in Victoria, we do not need Victorians entering and coming back from New South Wales" - Martin Foley

Friday night's clash at Marvel Stadium between the Bombers and the Crows, will roar with crowd capacity at 75%, which translates to 40,000 footy fans!

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.