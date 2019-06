Lucy's Tearooms on Fitzgerald Street Northam is supporting Give Me 5 For Kids!

On Friday the 21st of June, they will be serving their famous roasts!

$5 from every roast sold going to Give Me 5 For Kids!

This year Give Me 5 For Kids is supporting Fun On Four at Perth Children's Hospital.

So grab a roast and feel all warm and fuzzy inside

Lucy's Tearooms - Fitzgerald Street Northam.