Luke Beveridge Signs Three-Year Contract Extension With Western Bulldogs

The Western Bulldogs have secured Luke Beveridge until the end of the 2023 season.

Beveridge, who was already contracted until the end of 2020, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension.

The 2016 premiership coach said he was thrilled to continue in the role.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue in my capacity as the senior coach of this brilliant club through to 2023,” Beveridge said.

“It is such a privilege to work with so many great people who do an outstanding job of guiding and nurturing our young men. It is also an honour to be associated with a club that does so much in the community and continues to provoke thought around our social conscience and what we can do for others.

“I have been very fortunate to feel the affection and the support from our passionate fans. We do this for each other, but ultimately, we do it for our supporters and we aim to make you proud of your club.

“It is a responsibility I will continue to manage with the weight it deserves as we strive to be the best team again.”