Luke Bryan Continues Success of Sold Out Gillette Stadium

Four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan, touted as the ‘consummate showman’ by the Boston Globe, repeated his stadium success story as he performed before a sold-out crowd at Gillette Stadium last Friday night.

The “Sunset Repeat Tour” concert was Luke’s fourth appearance in the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champions the New England Patriots is also his most-played stadium. His career headlined stadium concerts now tally at 35.

Special moments during the show included Luke’s 2019 touring mates Cole Swindell and Jon Langston joining him onstage to perform the 1995 hit “Dust On the Bottle” and the evening’s special guest Brett Young appeared with Luke to perform “Sweet Caroline.”

One of the night’s high points came when Patriots favorite Rob Gronkowski strolled on stage playing catch with Luke sending the stadium crowd into fever pitch cheers.

Before the concert Luke, Cole, Jon and Brett spent some time with NBC’s TODAY Show for a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to perform in one of America’s most revered stadiums and Luke’s journey to a stadium headliner.

Luke will perform on NBC’s ‘Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks® Spectacular.’

