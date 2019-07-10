Luke Bryan Is Among the List of Country Artist to Make Forbes Latest Highest Paid Celeb List

Forbes have released their Highest Paid Celebrity List for the past 12-month period with Taylor Swift topping the list. The country-turned-pop megastar earned a staggering $185 million over the course of the last year to head up the 2019 Forbes' 100 Highest Paid Celebrities list.

Swift earned much of that money from touring. Her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour is the highest-grossing tour in U.S. history, taking in $266.1 million. She also switched labels and signed a new deal with Universal that accounts for more of that revenue.

Coming in at No. 8 were The Eagles, after taking in $100 million on their An Evening With the Eagles Tour. The tour was the first for the band since the death of Glenn Frey and grossed more than $3.5 million at each tour stop.

The current line-up features Glenn’s son, Deacon along with Vince Gill.

Jimmy Buffet lands at No. 57 mostly thanks to the marketing of his classic song "Margaritaville." The song has spawned an empire that now includes a chain of restaurants all over the world, as well as apparel, footwear and home decor, tequila and margarita mix, earning him $50 million in 12 months.

Not far behind is Luke Bryan who sits at No. 78 earning $42.5 million from his What Makes You Country Tour, the No. 1 album of the same name and an endorsement deal with Chevrolet.

And Zac Brown Band make their appearance at No. 95 with $38.5 million, much of which came from 50 live shows the group performed that earned around $1 million per tour stop.

Serious bucks.

