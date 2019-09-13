Luke Combs Announces Details Of New Album

Country music favourite Luke Combs has just announced the details of this brand new album and it's available for pre-order now.

The highly anticipated new album, What You See Is What You Get is out November 8 with a brand new track 1, 2 Many featuring Brooks & Dunns, available now with album pre-order.

The pre-order also includes all five tracks from the previously released The Prequel EP.

The news comes in what's been a huge year for Combs, who was nominated for 3 CMA awards.

WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET is the follow up to the ACM, CMA, CMT and Billboard Music Award-winning artist’s breakthrough double PLATINUM debut, THIS ONE’S FOR YOU, which debuted at #1 on the ARIA Country Chart – and it has since spent 117 weeks in the ARIA Country Chart, currently perched in #1 position.

