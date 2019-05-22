Luke Combs Announces New EP "The Prequel"

Image: YouTube

Country favourite, Luke Combs has been pumping out hit after hit after hit so why not add another five songs for our listening pleasure.

That’s just what Luke is about to do. He has announced a new five-song EP featuring four new songs and his current single, “Beer Never Broke My Heart”.

The song is currently No. 2 on Billboard’s Country Streaming Songs chart with 11 million streams—setting the record for the best first week of streaming ever for a country song—and No. 1 on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales chart. In celebration of the new music, Combs recently performed the track on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Watch/share HERE .

The Prequel will be released on June 7, smack dab in the middle of CMA Fest in Nashville (cannot wait!) and two days after the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

The release of THE PREQUEL adds to an already monumental year for Combs, who is nominated for two awards at the 2019 CMT Music Awards: Video of the Year (“She Got The Best of Me”) and CMT Performance of the Year (“Beautiful Crazy” from CMT Crossroads with Leon Bridges). The awards ceremony will be held Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 at 8:00pm.

This will be his second EP on Sony Nashville and the second time he’s formally released new music since dropping his debut This One’s For You album in June 2017. Since then he’s released an extended version of the album and trickled new songs out during live shows.

Earlier this month Combs' record label president told Billboard to expect a slow trickle of new music all spring and summer long, indicating a fall release was likely for the full-length album.

Luke Combs’ The Prequel Track Listing: