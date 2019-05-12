Luke Combs “Beer Never Broke My Heart” is OUT NOW!

LUKE COMBS’ new single “Beer Never Broke My Heart” premiered last week worldwide at country radio, with the official video also being released to the world of Luke Combs fans.

You can stream Luke’s current single HERE and check out the video below:

The release of “Beer Never Broke My Heart” continues an already monumental year for Combs, who is nominated for two awards at the 2019 CMT Music Awards: Video of the Year (“She Got The Best of Me”) and CMT Performance of the Year (“Beautiful Crazy” from CMT Crossroads with Leon Bridges).

Additionally, Combs, who recently made history as the first artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales (dated March 9, March 30 and April 6).

Moreover, Combs’ 2x US Platinum single, “Beautiful Crazy,” spent seven-straight weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart—tying the second longest run atop the chart since its launch in 1990. “Beautiful Crazy” is Combs’ fastest rising single to date (15 weeks) and makes Combs the first artist ever to send his first five singles to the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

“Beautiful Crazy” is also the first country single shipped to radio already platinum-certified since Taylor Swift’s “Red” in 2013 and has more than 360 million on-demand streams. In celebration of these milestones, Combs recently performed an acoustic version of the song during the 2019 ACM Awards live broadcast. Watch/share HERE. Of the performance, Billboard praises, “…a stirring version of the hit single…the arrangement breathed a second life into a song that many would have stated was perfect as is beforehand,” while Rolling Stone declares, “…Combs showed why he’s one of the genre’s most promising young voices .”

Since the release of his RIAA double Platinum and ARIA Gold debut album, THIS ONE’S FOR YOU, on June 2 2017, the album spent a total of 32 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart—the longest reign for a solo male artist in over 25 years. In Australia, THIS ONE’S FOR YOU debuted at #1 on the ARIA Country Chart and since spent 98 weeks in the ARIA Country Chart (where it is currently still #1) and 58 weeks in the ARIA Albums chart . The album also spent 16 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard in 2018—making it the highest selling country album in America last year with 1.1 million equivalent album units sold and the only country album to surpass 1 million album units. It is also the most-streamed country album of 2019 so far with 2.2 billion streams worldwide and over 60 million streams in Australia since its release.

Additionally, Combs was named New Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards, Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards, was nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st GRAMMY Awards and was the recipient of a CMA Triple Play Award for writing three No. 1 songs in a 12 month period.

Combs recently finished up a string of shows in Australia, co-headlining a sold out CMC Festival and selling out all three of his sideshows in just under ten minutes.

The big question, how is he going to top this ... we can't wait to see how!

