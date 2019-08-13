Luke Combs Breaks 1998 Record Set by Randy Travis

What’s better than being number one a chart – that would be being number one on multiple charts, and if anyone can pull off that feat it is Luke Combs.

Luke has control of Billboard’s top country albums and airplay charts this week as This One’s for You continues to sit at No. 1 on Billboards Top Country Albums chart while his current single (that we can’t get out of heads or enough of) “Beer Never Broke My Heart” sits nicely at the top of the Airplay Chart.

With 44 weeks at No. 1, Combs breaks a record set by Randy Travis for:

The most weeks at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart by a male artist. Travis’ Always and Forever started its run at No. 1 in June 1987, and remained there for 43 non-consecutive weeks, through June 1988. Shania Twain holds the overall record, with 50 weeks for her 1997 album, Come on Over.

It took “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Combs’ sixth No. 1, only 13 weeks to climb to its current position.

Luke recently announced he will releasing a new album in November and we're pretty sure he'll continue to break records and smash out number ones following its release.

Oh hail the mighty Luke Combs!

