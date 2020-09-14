Luke Combs Goes Back In Time With His New Music Video

Award winning country musician Luke Combs has gone back to his pre-teens in the music video for his new single Lovin' On You.

The throw back video shows a young Combs using his musical talents to win over the girl over his dreams.

Watch:





It's been a huge year for Luke Combs, who is leading the pack with a massive 6 nominations for the upcoming CMA music awards, read more here

Listen:



Luke recently announced his upcoming new album, What You See Ain't Always What You get, is out October 23.





Connect with Luke Combs

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER