Luke Combs Goes Back In Time With His New Music Video

Article heading image for Luke Combs Goes Back In Time With His New Music Video

Image: Luke Combs, YouTube

Award winning country musician Luke Combs has gone back to his pre-teens in the music video for his new single Lovin' On You.

The throw back video shows a young Combs using his musical talents to win over the girl over his dreams.

It's been a huge year for Luke Combs, who is leading the pack with a massive 6 nominations for the upcoming CMA music awards, read more here
Luke recently announced his upcoming new album, What You See Ain't Always What You get, is out October 23.

14 September 2020

Triple M Country
