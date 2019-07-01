Luke Combs Grand Ole Opry Induction Tuesday July 16

Luke Combs will officially inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday July 16.

The CMA and ACM Award-winning, history making country artist made his Opry debut less than three years ago and was surprised with the Opry invitation on June 11 by Opry members John Conlee, Chris Janson and Craig Morgan.

Among the Opry members scheduled for the July 16 show are the Opry’s newest member, Kelsea Ballerini, Joe Diffie, The Gatlin Brothers, Vince Gill, Janson, Del McCoury Band, Morgan, and Mark Wills.

A night we’re sure will be etched in Luke’s memory forever.