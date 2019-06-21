Luke Combs Is The First Artist Since Johnny Cash in 1959 To Have FIVE Songs in Billboards Hot Country Songs Top 25

Is there nothing this man can’t do? Luke Combs continues to break records like it’s no mean feat.

His lasts record breaker following the release of new EP, The Prequel with all five tracks from the EP currently in Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Top 25—a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959—and are also in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Country Songs Sales chart.

Additionally, Combs has achieved the largest streaming week ever for a country artist and currently holds the top two spots on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with The Prequel (#1) and his debut album, This One’s For You (#2). The Prequel also debuted at #4 on the all genre Billboard 200 chart.

Adding to a monumental few weeks, Combs was recently invited to be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Produced by Scott Moffatt, The Prequel features five new songs co-written by Combs including lead single, “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” The song debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Country Streaming Songs chart with 11 million streams—setting the record for the best first week of streaming ever for a country song. It also recently set the record for most adds on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart with 149 adds and debuted at #15 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart—the top entrance by any artist since September 2012 and Combs’ highest debut to date. In celebration of the new music, Combs recently performed the track on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Watch/share HERE. Additionally, watch the song’s official music video HERE.

The release of The Prequel celebrates a breakthrough year for Combs, who recently won CMT Performance of the Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards for his performance of “Beautiful Crazy” from CMT Crossroads with Leon Bridges. Additionally, Combs was awarded Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, New Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards, Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards, was nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st GRAMMY Awards and was the recipient of a CMA Triple Play Award for writing three #1 songs in a 12 month period.

Combs also recently made history as the first artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales (dated March 9, March 30 and April 6). Moreover, Combs’ previous 2x platinum single, “Beautiful Crazy,” spent seven-straight weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart—tying the second longest run atop the chart since its launch in 1990. “Beautiful Crazy” is also the first country single shipped to radio already platinum-certified since Taylor Swift’s “Red” in 2013, has more than 400 million on-demand streams and makes Combs the first artist ever to send his first five singles to the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

Continuing his landmark year, Combs sold out venues in 25 of the 29 cities on his newly confirmed “Beer Never Broke My Heart” fall tour in the first weekend tickets were on-sale. He broke records at Bozeman’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena and Bossier City’s CenturyLink Center for the fastest sell out times in venue history. Additional sold-out shows include Kansas City’s Sprint Center, Portland’s Moda Center, Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Arena, Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena among several others. Special guests throughout the tour include Morgan Wallen, The Cadillac Three and Jameson Rodgers. See below for complete tour details.

The Prequel is Combs’ first release following his double platinum certified debut album, This One’s For You, which was released June 2, 2017 and has spent a total of 37 non-consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart—the longest reign for a solo male artist in over 25 years. The album also spent 16 weeks at #1 in 2018—making it the highest selling country album last year with 1.1 million equivalent album units sold and the only country album to surpass 1 million album units. It’s also the most-streamed country album of 2019 so far.

The Prequel is out now via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here).