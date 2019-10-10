Luke Combs’ Releases Title Track To New Album 'What You See Is What You Get'

Luke Combs fans you are in for a treat! Our favourite country artist has given us yet another sneak peek at his upcoming album debuting his brand-new single and title track ‘What You See Is What You Get.’ Check it out below

Luke Combs’ highly anticipated new album WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET is out November 8 and available to pre-order now. Pre orders include an instant download of the new song, as well as ‘1, 2 Many’ featuring Brooks & Dunn, and the five tracks previously released as part Combs’ THE PREQUEL EP.

WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET features 17 songs including the five tracks previously released and the track list below reveals a collaboration with Eric Church.

WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET TRACK LIST

Beer Never Broke My Heart Refrigerator Door Even Though I’m Leaving Lovin’ On You Moon Over Mexico 1, 2 Many featuring Brooks & Dunn Blue Collar Boys New Everyday Reasons Every Little Bit Helps Dear Today What You See Is What You Get Does To Me featuring Eric Church Angels Workin’ Overtime All Over Again Nothing Like You Better Together

WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET is the follow up to Combs’ breakthrough double PLATINUM debut, THIS ONE’S FOR YOU. With THE PREQUEL EP debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, we can’t help but think the full album will top charts around the world too.

In celebration of the release, Combs will embark on his What You See Is What You Get Tour. While unfortunately no Australian dates have been set, if you love him as much as we do and are ready to jump on a plane, you can find all the information on his tour dates so far at LukeCombs.com.

