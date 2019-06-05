Luke Combs Teams Up with Crocs for Signature Shoe

Instagram

If Crocs were never your thing then perhaps they are now.

Clearly, country favourite Luke Combs is a fan of the holey shoes – he’s just teamed up with Crocs to release a signature shoe.

Yep, forget cowboy boots, Luke is all about Croc footwear.

With the company explaining that Combs “embodies exactly what it means to be comfortable in your own shoes, from the stage and the studio, to hanging out with friends and family at home,” the limited edition Classic Clog will make its official debut during this year’s CMA Music Festival in Nashville. Combs helped design the new model himself, and says he’s a true fan of the resilient slip-ons.

“I’ve worn Crocs for a long time and no one loves them as much as me, so getting the chance to design my own pair of the Classic Clog is cool as hell,” Combs says. “I had so much fun creating these and hope fans have just as much fun wearing them!”

The `Combs’ Crocs’ feature a rich woodgrain design with black soles and ankle straps, plus an assortment of customize-able buttons that speak to his history in North Carolina, and his current status as one of Nashville’s fastest rising stars.

And if you’re in Nashville for CMA Fest, fans will be able to get their hands on a pair on June 6th. You just need to swing by the Crocs booth at Fan Fair X on Broadway for their chance to purchase a pair of the limited-edition Crocs, available only in Music City while supplies last.

Combs is currently on tour and his new EP, The Prequel, will arrive June 7th.