Luke Combs Ties a Garth Brooks Chart Achievement and Is Officially Inducted to the Grand Ole Opry

Luke Combs is hot property at the moment and right now he’s smack bang in the midst of an enviable hot streak.

His debut album, This One’s for You, is spending its 41st week at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart dated July 20, tying with Garth Brooks’ No Fences for the third-most weeks at the summit.

All five of its singles hit No. 1 on Country Airplay, an unprecedented career launch.

On top of that, his new EP, The Prequel, spent a week at the peak on Top Country Albums, sending all five of its tracks to the top 25 on Hot Country Songs, the first time an artist had done so since Johnny Cash in 1959.

And to cap it all off, Luke was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry yesterday:

Late last week Combs shared with fans an unreleased song which we think has yet another #1 written over it - what do you think?

