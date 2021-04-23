Luke Darcy And The Friday Huddle Discuss Howie's Recent Behaviour

Luke Darcy spoke to the Friday Huddle team addressing the self-indulgent form of Mark Howard in recent weeks, and Howie has had enough of the pile on!

“His ego is a runaway train out of control.” said Darce.

A couple callers chimed in on Darce's comments around Howie's recent behaviour and marketing of The Howie Games.

"You're way ahead of yourself!" one of the callers explained.

LISTEN HERE:

Darce finished by asking if Friday Huddle listeners can call in to the Howie Hotline and offer him some helpful advice!

