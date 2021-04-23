Luke Darcy And The Friday Huddle Discuss Howie's Recent Behaviour

On The Friday Huddle

Article heading image for Luke Darcy And The Friday Huddle Discuss Howie's Recent Behaviour

Luke Darcy spoke to the Friday Huddle team addressing the self-indulgent form of Mark Howard in recent weeks, and Howie has had enough of the pile on!

“His ego is a runaway train out of control.” said Darce.

A couple callers chimed in on Darce's comments around Howie's recent behaviour and marketing of The Howie Games.

"You're way ahead of yourself!" one of the callers explained.

LISTEN HERE:

Darce finished by asking if Friday Huddle listeners can call in to the Howie Hotline and offer him some helpful advice!

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

23 April 2021

AFL
Mark Howard
Luke Darcy
Listen Live!
AFL
Mark Howard
Luke Darcy
AFL
Mark Howard
Luke Darcy
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs