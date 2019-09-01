Luke Darcy Explains His Decision To Vote For Connor Rozee Over Sam Walsh

Luke Darcy told the Hot Breakfast his reasoning to award Port Adelaide forward Connor Rozee full votes over Carlton midfielder Sam Walsh.

Darce was the only member of the Rising Star panel to not award Walsh five votes.

He has received plenty of backlash over his decision on social media, but he stands by his decision to snub Walsh of the full votes.

LISTEN HERE:

"I gave him (Walsh) the four votes," Darce said.

"I was getting a fair bit of feedback on this right across the week.

"Sam Walsh has been extraordinary, there is no doubt about it, but I watched Connor Rozee closely this year and I think his first up year has been one of the best that I've seen.

"(He was) drafted as a half-back, they taught him how to play forward, he's kicked 30 goals Connor Rozee.

"I valued the goals aspect of it so highly and what he was able to do."