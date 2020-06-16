Luke Darcy Explains His Weekend Commentary Stuff Up

Luke Darcy has explained his commentary stuff up from Triple M Footy’s call of the Geelong v Hawthorn game on Friday night on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“As I’m calling, I’m thinking ‘geeze this eerily similar to the last play’,” Darc said.

“And then when McEvoy spoilt with his left hand I thought ‘what’s going on here, this can’t be right’.”

Darc said he’d been stitched up by technology.

“Without wanting to go behind the scenes too much… and we’ve got a great set up here, but the screens went blank,” he said.

“And so we’re calling radio with no vision for an extended period… so you scramble onto your phone, Ed, and you’ve got a fantastic app on your phone, but what I didn’t realise was if you start yours a little bit later than the person next to you, ie, Howie calling, he taps me to call, my phone was either in front or behind his.

“So much so that I’m trying to call it off a screen not realising… I didn’t have any understanding that your phones mightn’t have been in sync!”

Make sure you get on board our best of Triple M Footy playlist!

James Brayshaw, Billy Brownless and Damian Barrett also didn’t let Darc get away with it on the Rush Hour yesterday!

WATCH HERE:

With the footy finally back, make sure you grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything!