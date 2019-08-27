Luke Darcy Gives An Insight Into How The All-Australian Selectors Pick The Squad

All-Australian selector Luke Darcy has given an insight on The Hot Breakfast into how the panel picks their initial squad of 40 players.

LISTEN HERE:

“There’s a bit of a misconception, everyone comes in and I sit on that committee and try and get eight Bulldogs players in... we met Sunday night for the last time, after the final game of the year,” Darcy said.

“It was a really interesting, tough selection this year, because so many players have had really great years, and some have had great patches of years as well.

“Even the squad of 40, we spent a long time deliberating on 41 and 40.”

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!