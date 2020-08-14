Luke Darcy Goes Into Bat For Leon Cameron After GWS’s Loss To Sydney

Luke Darcy has defended his former team mate and current GWS coach Leon Cameron from heavy criticism directed at him after the Giants’ upset loss to Sydney last night.

“There’s a throwaway line that gets used all the time Ed, I think Hutchy started it, it’s the Ferrari and you (Cameron) can’t drive the Ferrari, and it’s absolute bullshit,” Darc said on the Hot Breakfast.

“It really annoys me because that side’s won finals in the last four years, played in a grand final last year.

“They’ve built a fantastic football club there from nothing, kept players, recruited well, yeah they haven’t won a grand final but how hard are they to win?

“So, yeah, had a shocker last night, deserved to cop a bit of feedback, but I wouldn’t be throwing the baby out with that one just yet.”

Darc said that a disparity in performances shouldn’t be unexpected this year, and that it was positive that both Cameron and his captain Stephen Coniglio took responsibility.

“Sides are going to have variances in their performances this year, and you couldn’t hear it more honestly from the coach and the captain saying ‘we deserve to cop our right whack on the back of that’,” Darc said.

“They’ve had some really good moments but that was a shocker last night clearly to get belted by the Sydney Swans.”

