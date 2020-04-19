Luke Darcy Provides An Update On The Lachie Hunter Situation
On the Hot Breakfast.
Luke Darcy provided an insight into the Lachie Hunter situation from the perspective of someone inside the Western Bulldogs.
Hunter was involved in a drink-driving incident where he hit four parked cars last Thursday night.
Darcy, who is part of the Bulldogs board, responded to how the club will approach the issue.
LISTEN HERE:
He said the club are treating this issue very seriously and are undergoing their own investigation into exactly what happened.
Darce wasn't able to confirm how a punishment for Hunter would be determined while the investigation is ongoing, but he did say that the playing group would likely have a say on the outcome.
The Western Bulldogs are working closely with the AFL Integrity Unit & Victoria Police.