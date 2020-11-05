Luke Darcy Responds To Josh Dunkley’s Trade Request

Western Bulldogs director Luke Darcy responded to Western Bulldogs midfielder Josh Dunkley’s request for a trade to Essendon on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

"Josh Dunkley is a very much valued player and has a two year contract, and I would be a little old fashioned in that," Darc said.

"Josh has been very happy, contrary to reports.

"He’s got a sensational relationship down there, particularly with the coach, particularly with the captain, and everyone else in the playing group to be honest with you.

"[He was] a premiership player in his first year, and look these things come out of the blue and I understand clubs always want to get great players.

"Bulldogs see Josh Dunkley as a great player and you wouldn’t give him up, and I think that would be where it sits at the moment… at this stage Josh Dunkley is very much a required player, Tommy, so I can’t see a situation where that would change.

"That’s what the list manager Sam Power is saying, that’s what (CEO) Ameet Bains is saying, that’s what the whole football department is saying.”

