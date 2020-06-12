Luke Darcy's Hilarious Commentary Stuff Up

Oh dear... We've got a blooper on our hands!

Luke Darcy made a hilarious mistake during the broadcast of Geelong v Hawthorn and the boys were quick to let him know about it.

Poor old Darc made the blunder of calling the replay of a goal off the big screen only seconds after it happened live!

The Friday night crew of Chris Judd, Nathan Brown & Mark Howard jumped all over it and let him know all about it.

