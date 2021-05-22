Luke Darcy Shares A Story On Don Bradman Buying Fruity Lexia

Major name-dropping from Darc!

Article heading image for Luke Darcy Shares A Story On Don Bradman Buying Fruity Lexia

Luke Darcy provided the Friday Huddle with an unusual story linking Don Bradman to a cask wine which is still popular today!

Darc told the tale of how Australia's greatest sportsman Sir Bradman would come into his family bottle shop in South Australia to order a cask of fruity lexia. 

"Our most famous client, who use to come in once a month on the same day every month and order the same fruity lexia, cask wine." shared Darc.

LISTEN HERE:

And while Darce shared his anecdote, Howie took the opportunity to somehow plug his podcast The Howie Games!

22 May 2021

