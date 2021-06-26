Luke Dunstan's Shining Performance Vs Richmond, And Value Going Forward

St Kilda midfielder Luke Dunstan made his impact felt against the Tigers on Friday night, leading Joey and Jay to discuss the value he represents despite lack of selection in recent time.

Dunstan has played just six games across the past two seasons. After stringing together a month of solid play, Joey believes rival clubs should be chasing the 26-year-old.

"Could he play another 100 games Luke Dunstan?" Jay asked.

"Sometimes you got to look at what a player can do, and not what they can't do." Montagna said.

Joey discussed several 'recycled' players to support his argument, from Gold Coast's Hugh Greenwood, Brisbane's Jarryd Lyons and Geelong's Sam Menegola as examples as to what a fresh start can do for a player.

Joey said his former teammate could be well-utilised at a developing club such as Essendon.

"Let's be honest, St Kilda didn't really want to play him this year."

