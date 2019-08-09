Luke Hodge Explains Why He Put Deep Heat In Josh Walker’s Jocks

On the Hot Breakfast

Rudi Edsall

an hour ago

Rudi Edsall

Article heading image for Luke Hodge Explains Why He Put Deep Heat In Josh Walker’s Jocks

Image: AAP

Luke Hodge has explained why he put Deep Heat in Josh Walker’s jocks on the Hot Breakfast.

LISTEN HERE:

“I was quietly sitting on the toilet at the football club,” Hodgey said.

“Next thing I got a bucket of cold water poured over the back of my head from Josh, and I heard him laugh and took off.

“So revenge is better served up cold!”

Hodgey also talked about Jarryd Roughead getting a farewell game, Brisbane’s hot form, Hawthorn’s no long-sleeve policy and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

 

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs