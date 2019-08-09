Luke Hodge Explains Why He Put Deep Heat In Josh Walker’s Jocks

Luke Hodge has explained why he put Deep Heat in Josh Walker’s jocks on the Hot Breakfast.

“I was quietly sitting on the toilet at the football club,” Hodgey said.

“Next thing I got a bucket of cold water poured over the back of my head from Josh, and I heard him laugh and took off.

“So revenge is better served up cold!”

Hodgey also talked about Jarryd Roughead getting a farewell game, Brisbane’s hot form, Hawthorn’s no long-sleeve policy and more.

