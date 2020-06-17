Luke Hodge Opens Up On Copping Anonymous Abuse On The Internet

Luke Hodge opened up on copping anonymous abuse on the internet on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“If someone had have gave me feedback on my football, it would have been ‘hey, no problems at all’, because I know what I’m doing and I know what I’m good at, how I can get better,” Hodgey said.

“I feel for the young guys coming through, I’m still learning the commentary caper on how fast to talk, when to butt in and when to be quiet.

“And then you sit back and you get a little bit of feedback and you sort of doubt yourself, but for all these guys, these younger guys that are coming through that either haven’t hit their straps that expected them to, I really feel for them.”

Hodgey said that it’s the anonymity that worries him.

“Most of the people that have a potshot at people on Twitter or Instagram, they don’t have a photo of their face or their correct name, the keyboard warriors,” he said.

“It hits you a little when you’re unsure of your role.

“You have doubts in your mind when you’re doing a new role, so for all these younger players coming in, I really for them that people can attack them willy-nilly.”

Hodgey also spoke about his weight bet with Damian Monkhorst, the Queensland hubs and more.

