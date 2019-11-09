Luke Hodge To Return To Brisbane As A Mentoring Coach

The recently retired Luke Hodge has officially returned to the Brisbane Lions, signing on as a mentoring coach for 2020.

Brisbane outlined that the 346-game superstar's role with involve a variety of tasks, centring around leadership and youth development.

"His role will include offering leadership advice, mentoring the young, emerging players and assisting with craft work after a brilliant 18-year career as a player."

Hodge himself spoke of his excitement to be continuing at the club he has spent the last two seasons at, including a successful 2019 campaign that saw them shoot up the ladder.

“My family and I have loved our time in Brisbane and are looking forward to staying here next year,” he said.

“I’m excited about my role at the Lions and believe the Club has really progressed over the past couple of season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what’s ahead.”

