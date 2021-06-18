Luke Shuey To Return From Injury Through WAFL

West Coast captain Luke Shuey will return from hamstring injury through the reserves grade on Saturday, after a 10-week stint on the sidelines.

The 31-year-old injured his hamstring in round three of the AFL season, and had spent an extended time on the sidelines as a result of ongoing muscle stress.

As a return guest, Shuey joined Perth's Triple M Breakfast show with Basil, Xav and Jenna to discuss his comeback match.

The Norm Smith medallist spoke about his recovery, the opportunity to play alongside developing players and excitement for the second half of the season.

The Eagles' WAFL side prepare for battle with Subiaco at Leederville Oval.

With both West Coast and Fremantle resting for their bye week, the state-league match is expected to draw a big crowd given Shuey's inclusion.

The crew discovered it has been over a decade since Shuey played in the WAFL, as Basil quizzed their guest.

"I played against West Perth, back in 2010," Shuey said.

Shuey explained he'll plan for "70 to 80 minutes" of game time upon return, as he eases back through state level.

"Looking forward to playing footy again. It's been almost three months so to have a run around, kick the footy around with the boys, should be good fun."

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library, including our very own Basil, Xav and Jenna.