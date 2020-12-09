You spin me right 'round, baby! Let’s Get Merry… And Go Round!

Christmas Season is here, and Luna Park Sydney wants to celebrate with you - even getting Santa in on the action!

Join Lunabob & Lunabelle and get your Santa photo alongside unlimited rides (including two newbies: Power Surge and Round Up!)



Open Saturdays and Sundays until 19th December, then open daily until 24th December



Limited tickets available - book online at Luna Park Sydney



WHERE: Luna Park Sydney - 1 Olympic Dr, Milsons Point

WHEN: Saturday 5th December - Thursday 24th December