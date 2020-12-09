LET'S GET MERRY... AND GO ROUND!
Ho Ho Ho
You spin me right 'round, baby! Let’s Get Merry… And Go Round!
Christmas Season is here, and Luna Park Sydney wants to celebrate with you - even getting Santa in on the action!
Join Lunabob & Lunabelle and get your Santa photo alongside unlimited rides (including two newbies: Power Surge and Round Up!)
Open Saturdays and Sundays until 19th December, then open daily until 24th December
Limited tickets available - book online at Luna Park Sydney
WHERE: Luna Park Sydney - 1 Olympic Dr, Milsons Point
WHEN: Saturday 5th December - Thursday 24th December