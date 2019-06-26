Luxury Car Brands In Reach With $30,000 Instant Asset Write Off

If Ken Muston Automotive is hoping to drive home a clear message, they're going the right way about it.

The locally run dealership is reminding local business owners about the $30,000 instant asset write off available before June 30.

Following the 2019/20 Federal Budget announcement, the government gave a boost to the business initiative by increasing the threshold to $30K. CLICK HERE to learn more about the incentive.

Business owners encouraged to consider the $30,000 instant asset write off scheme.

This means that eligible businesses can claim a deduction of up to that amount for each car (new or second hand) purchased from now until June 30, 2020.

And not just any cars - Big and luxury brands from Subaru to Isuzu and Jeep to Mercedes will be on offer and the team at Ken Muston Automotive say now is the time to upgrade your work fleet and save.

"Whether you're looking for a new, used or a demo, the financial year deals will be driving hot across Goulburn Valley area for two days only." - Ken Muston Automotive

For more than 40 years, this leading car yard has been locally owned and servicing the Goulburn Valley area.

With a brand new state-of-the-art service centre on Benalla Road, it has been featured in national publications for its heated and cooled undercover customer drop-off and top notch facilities.

So if you've been looking for a sign to get your dream set of wheels, the wait is finally over.

Don't miss the end of financial year savings available up til this Saturday at Ken Muston Automotive, Shepparton.