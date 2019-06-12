Luxury Car Brands In Reach With $30,000 Instant Asset Write Off

Don't miss these incredible deals across two days starting this week!

If Ken Muston Automotive is hoping to drive home a clear message, they're going the right way about it.

Once a year, the much loved Shepparton car yard hosts a two day sale like no other and - good news for us - it's that time of year again.

From this Friday, June 14 until 4pm Saturday, June 15, the team are having an EOFY sale slashing prices on big car brands.

Ken Muston Automotive. EOFY SALE. June 2019 from Alana Lee on Vimeo.

The locally run dealership is also set to entice business owners by offering a $30,000 instant asset write off.

Following the 2019/20 Federal Budget announcement, the government gave a boost to the business initiative by increasing the threshold to $30K.

This means that eligible businesses can claim a deduction of up to that amount for each car (new or second hand) purchased from now until June 30, 2020.

And not just any cars - Big and luxury brands from Subaru to Isuzu and Jeep to Mercedes will be on offer and the team at Ken Muston Automotive say the deals are priced to clear.

"Whether you're looking for a new, used or a demo, the financial year deals will be driving hot across Goulburn Valley area for two days only." - Ken Muston Automotive

For more than 40 years, this leading car yard has been locally owned and servicing the Goulburn Valley area.

With a brand new state-of-the-art service centre on Benalla Road, it has been featured in national publications for its heated and cooled undercover customer drop-off and top notch facilities.

So if you've been looking for a sign to get your dream set of wheels, the wait is finally over.

Put a note in your calendar not to miss the end of financial year deal on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 at Ken Muston Automotive, Shepparton.