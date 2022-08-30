Lynette's Family Urge Convicted Murderer Chris Dawson To Do The Right Thing

After 40 years, Sydney school teacher Chris Dawson has been convicted of murdering his first wife Lynette.

Justice Ian Harrison b took five hours to hand down his verdict on Tuesday following a 10-week judge only trial.

"Christopher Michael Dawson, on the charge that on or about 8 January 1982 at Bayview or elsewhere in the state of New South Wales, you did murder Lynette Dawson, I find you guilty," Justice Harrison said.

In the trial that’s gripped Australia due to the popular podcast The Teacher's Pet, curated by journalist Hedley Thomas, the Crown alleged Dawson was motivated to kill Lynette in order to have an "unfettered relationship" with their teenage babysitter, JC.

Dawson's defence argued the mother of two may have abandoned her family after her trust was broken. but the judge found the argument that she made an "unexpected decision to leave" was "extremely unlikely".

"Lynette Dawson had a loving relationship with her family, especially her children," Justice Harrison said.

"She disappeared having taken nothing with her, she was without the financial means to support herself for long, or to finance her ability to ensure she was never found.

"She never contacted her relatives or friends again, she made several plans for the future that were inconsistent with an unheralded, unexpected, and voluntary disappearance," he said.

But Justice Harrison was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that she died as a result of a conscious and voluntary act by Chris Dawson with the intention of causing her death.

Lynette’s family thanked supporters outside court, but said they still hold out hope to find her remains.

"The journey is not complete- she's still missing. We still need to bring her home. We would ask Chris Dawson to find it in himself to finally do the decent thing and allow us to bring Lyn home to a peaceful rest," Lynette’s brother Greg Simms said.

Meanwhile, Dawson's lawyer, Greg Walsh, said the 74-year-old was "in shock" and "upset" at the verdict and that an appeal was "probable".

"I can confirm that it's probable, that of course, he will appeal against his conviction - Mr Dawson has always asserted, and he still does, his absolute innocence of the crime of which he's been convicted," the defence said.

Dawson will be sentenced at a later date.

