M7 Is Absolutely Rooted!

Motorists travelling north on the M7 are experiencing significant delays due to a multi-truck accident in Glendenning.

One of two northbound lanes is closed near Richmond Road.

Northbound traffic is very heavy and is queued back 7kms.

All southbound lanes are open, however motorists are slowing down as they pass the site.

Motorists travelling in either direction should allow plenty of extra time and exercise caution.

Motorway crews and emergency services are responding.

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.