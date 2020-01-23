M7 Is Absolutely Rooted!

Big, big delays!

Article heading image for M7 Is Absolutely Rooted!

Motorists travelling north on the M7 are experiencing significant delays due to a multi-truck accident in Glendenning

One of two northbound lanes is closed near Richmond Road

Northbound traffic is very heavy and is queued back 7kms. 

All southbound lanes are open, however motorists are slowing down as they pass the site.

Motorists travelling in either direction should allow plenty of extra time and exercise caution. 

Motorway crews and emergency services are responding. 

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

15 hours ago

Article by:

Sydney News

M7
Sydney news
Listen Live!
M7
Sydney news
M7
Sydney news
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs