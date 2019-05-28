Macca's Are Giving Away Free Quarter Pounders Today!

It's International Burger Day Today!

To celebrate, McDonald’s will be giving away 250,000 Quarter Pounders for FREE!

If ya want to score yourself a free QP, just log on into the mymacca’s app and check their My Rewards section.

But you’re only allowed one Quarter Pounder per customer.

The giveaway comes after Macca’s announcement that they were the first country in the world to have rolled-out nationwide a series of improvements to the way the classic burger range is served, resulting in hotter, juicier, tastier burgers – and making them the best Quarter Pounders, Big Macs and Cheeseburgers yet.

This offer is available nationally via the mymacca’s app from 5 AM AEST on 28th May, while stocks last so be quick!

The mymacca’s app is available for download on iOS via the Apple App Store and Android via Google Play.

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the 2GO FM App!

App Store OR Google Play