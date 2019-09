Today only, you can grab yourself a one dollar cheeseburger.

McDonald's is taking advantage of International Cheeseburger Day and offering up $1 cheeseburgers today only.

You have to grab it via their app, and there's a couple more restrictions as well.

Only one $1 cheeseburger's allowed per customer, and there's a cap of 500,000 cheeseburgers available today.