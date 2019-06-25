Macca's Is Slinging Big Mac's For The Paltry Price Of $1 Today

We're already on the clock here but McDonald's are slinging cheap-as-chips Big Macs in Australia today.

The iconic burger is coming in at a paltry $1 until 5pm this evening for MyMacca's app users; to grab your almost-free snack, head to the "My Rewards" section in the app and redeem the offer.

It's all in celebration of the news that Australia is the first country in the world to roll-out some changes to the way some of Macca's classic burgers are cooked.

There's lots of scientific speak about adding the onions at just the right time but the main takeaway here is that there'll be even more Big Mac special sauce now.

Sometimes good things do happen to good people.

If you haven't already got the MyMacca's app, head to the Apple App or Google Play stores

Let's make it a real 'Appy Meal, hey?

