Machine Learning, AI, And One Guy Operating The Entire System: How An Aussie Invented The Technology Responsible For The NRL's Crowd Noise

Footy is back - thankfully - but it's hard to ignore the fact that stadium seats are more or less completely empty for each game.

But, along with the cardboard cut-outs making headlines around the world, one company went above and beyond to replicate the crowd sounds to fans at home

Tim O’Neill is a sound engineer with aFX Global, a company put together almost exclusively to try and make it sound like a stadium was just as full of noise as it normally would be.

Speaking to Triple M Riverina, O'Neill explained that, when watching Round 1 of the AFL, he felt that the silence behind the play was not going to be good enough as a fan.

So he took the logical next step to... invent new technology to provide the next best thing.

“You get the flavour of the stadium but every time we reinterpret it for that match, it’s unique so you never get that kind of fatigue of something you’ve heard before, so every game will be different," O'Neill explained.

