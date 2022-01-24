Mackay Australia Day Events Postponed Due To Covid - See The List Here

THE FOLLOWING EVENTS HAVE BEEN POSTPONED TO LATER IN THE YEAR DUE TO ADVICE FROM THE GOVERNMENT REGARDING COVID-19:

AUSTRALIA DAY AT ARMSTRONG BEACH

Hosted by: Armstrong Beach Area Progress Association

When: TBA

Where: Llewellyn Hall, 252 Armstrong Beach Rd, Armstrong Beach

What’s happening: Family fun day including egg and spoon races, sack races, thong throwing, cricket, darts, jumbo water slide, jumping castle, live music and BBQ.

For more information, call 0439 716 654 or email [email protected]

A DAY AT EIMEO BEACH

Hosted by: Eimeo Surf Life Saving Club

When: TBA

Where: Eimeo Beach

What’s happening: Activities will include family sand castle competition, Aussie beach flags, Aussie Iron-person race (run 200 metres, swim 100 metres, eat a cold pie and drink a milo), vegemite face painting competition, thong throwing, prizes, water slide and live music.

For more information, call 4969 6680 or email [email protected].

AUSTRALIA DAY AT SARINA BEACH

Hosted by: Sarina Surf Life Saving Club

When: TBA

Where: Sarina Beach, Sarina Esplanade

What’s happening: In its 9th year, this event will be bigger than ever with a BBQ, water slide and heaps of fun competitions like fastest man on the sand and wheelbarrow races. Cash prizes are also up for grabs! BYO picnic blanket and chair. Note - this event is free to attend but some activities and food may require a gold coin donation.

For more information, call 4956 6476, visit www.sarinasurfclub.com.au or email [email protected]

AUSTRALIA DAY BEACH PARTY

Hosted by: Mackay Surf Lifesaving Club

When: TBA

Where: Mackay Surf Lifesaving Club, Harbour Beach, Mackay Harbour

What’s happening: Dive into Australia Day and bring the kids to this Aussie themed event with water slide, live music, beach volley ball and beach cricket, tug-of-war, thong throwing competition and more!

For more information, call Lexi on 0421 900 944 or visit www.facebook.com/mackayslsc.

AUSTRALIA DAY SCOUTS OPEN DAY

Hosted by: Banksia Scout Group

When: TBA

Where: Banksia Scout Den, Jaycee Park, Corner of Fernleigh Av and Bedford Rd, Andergrove

What’s happening: Parents bring a chair and enjoy the shade of the trees while the kids have some fun this Australia Day. Activities will include rope bridge, low ropes course, crate stacking, soft archery, damper cooking, popcorn making and more! Sausage sizzle and drinks available for purchase.

For more information, call Katrina 0410 455 615, visit www.facebook.com/BanksiaScoutGroup.or email [email protected].

AUSTRALIA DAY THE HABANA WAY

Hosted by: Habana and Districts Progress Association

When: TBA

Where: Habana Community Precinct, 1091 Mackay-Habana Rd

What’s happening: Community picnic (BYO) and traditional Australia Day activities including sand castle building on our "borrowed" beach, backyard cricket, inflatable water play, lamington eating, tug-of-war and thong throwing. Cold drinks and meat pies will be available for sale. Find out about local groups you can join while at the event including craft, rural fire and Tai Chi.

For more information, visit Habana Progress Association's Facebook page or call Palmina on 0403 729 505.

AUSSIE FAMILY FUN DAY

Hosted by: North Mackay Saints AFL

When: TBA

Where: Zeolla Park AFL Grounds, Cutler Drive, Andergrove

What’s happening: This event is guaranteed to make you shout "Aussie! Aussie! Aussie!". Activities will include a jumping castle/water slide, AFL grudge match (juniors versus parents), volley ball (round robin), cricket match and free BBQ lunch.

For more information, call Peter on 0487 046 124.

PANCAKES AND PLAY IN THE PARK

Hosted by: International Men's Day Mackay and Neighbourhood Watch Northern Beaches

When: TBA

Where: On the grass area near the Mackay Sugar Bowl, Scriha Street, North Mackay

What’s happening: Shed Happens Mackay, a local men's support group, will be running heaps of family games and group sharing activities during the event and of course free pancakes! Special thanks to Neighbourhood Watch Northern Beaches and DGH Engineering for their support.

For more information, call Frank on 0434 908 968.

PIONEER VALLEY AUSSIE DAY AWARDS AND CELEBRATION

Hosted by: Pioneer Valley Tourism and Development Association

When: TBA

Where: Mirani State High School, Augusta St, Mirani

What’s happening: The celebration will kick off with entertainment by local artists/students including the national anthem. Event activities will also include Australia Day awards and presentations, children's activities, entertainment and sausage sizzle.

For more information, Call 0407 696 929 or email [email protected].

SAIL AWAY ON AUSTRALIA DAY

Hosted by: Mackay Sailing Club

When: TBA

Where: "Sailor's corner", Kinchant Dam Road, KInchant Dam

What’s happening: Get sailing this Australia Day with a fun filled adventure at Kinchant Dam. The event will include a free sausage sizzle, fun races, heaps of prizes and a commodore's sail past. We encourage anyone who already has a sailing dinghy to dust it off and join in the fun. All members of the general public are welcome to participate. Flag raising starts at 10am.

For more information, call Matt on 0413 112 427 or email [email protected].

* All of the above events are proudly assisted by the National Australia Day Council.