Mackay Baby In A Rush To Be Born!

On 15 March 2021, Amara Walker went into labour with her second child whilst she was at home. Amara's labour rapidly progressed, so she rang Triple Zero (000).

Paramedics rushed to the scene and whilst transporting Amara to hospital, little Coby decided he couldn't wait any longer. Paramedics had no choice but to pull over on the side of the highway so they could safely deliver baby Coby in the back of their ambulance!

Lucky Dad was on hand in the ambulance to proudly capture photos of the whirlwind birth. Once paramedics had made sure that mum and bub were healthy, they continued onto Mackay Hospital with baby Coby bundled in mum’s arms.

Amara and her family will meet with paramedics this morning at Mackay Ambulance station and thank them for the amazing job they did to ensure that baby Coby was delivered safely.