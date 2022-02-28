Mackay Beach Horse Races Officially Back In The Saddle With Triple M In 2022! Yewwww!

Mayor Greg Williamson spoke with Jay and Dave about the event for 2022!

Adrenaline pumping, crowds cheering, and the sound of thundering hooves on wet sand. You can already feel the surge of energy that’ll hit Mackay Harbour Beach this June when the city welcomes back one of its most highly anticipated and fun-loving spectacles: the Mackay Beach Horse Races!



Taking place on a long stretch of golden sand against a glistening Pacific Ocean backdrop, retired thoroughbreds, stock horses, quarter horses and mixed breeds alike will delight patrons as they battle it out for the coveted title, while a host of new sights, sounds, tastes and experiences are guaranteed to entertain and enamour all who participate.



Considered regional Queensland’s cheeky, coastal answer to the Melbourne Cup, where sand replaces turf and you’re as likely to see a Hawaiian shirt as a ball gown, formalities and pretensions will be left at the gate as the region gets ready to revel among pristine beach scenery from Friday, 10 to Sunday, 12 June 2022.



With just months to go until they’re off and racing, event organisers are officially on the hunt for horses and riders who think they’ve got what it takes to seize Mackay Beach Horse Races glory!



Horse and rider nominations are now open via the event website where expressions of interest can also be made by volunteers keen to enjoy the seaside mayhem, vendors seeking prime on-site activation real estate, and sponsors looking to align with an iconic regional event or snap up

corporate boxes.



Event Director Mr James Dein of Sound Australia says: “We can’t wait to deliver a huge weekend full of good times, a bit of mischief, incredible food and drinks, Euro-style Beach Club DJs, live concerts, Fashions on the Sand, and of course, the centrepiece: a truly one-of-a-kind beachfront horse race. We’re looking to really underline Mackay’s place on the map and become a must-do, bucket list, destination event, so we’ll be making lots of noise all through the regions, interstate and beyond, inviting everyone and their mate to come check it out!”



The temporary stabling of these much-loved festivities only saw local hearts grow fonder, and in 2022 the City of Mackay is delighted to welcome back what is perhaps its most quintessential celebration of regional identity. Expected to attract up to 3,000 locals and visitors in its initial return, event organisers look forward to seeing the Mackay Beach Horse Races reclaim its rightful place as one of the most unique and colourful events on the Aussie calendar!



Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson says the three-day bash is a truly special event, sure to boost Mackay’s tourism profile: “We’ve all been patiently waiting for its return. The Mackay Beach Horse Races 2022 has something for everyone, and our region is ready to welcome you back!” Mackay Isaac Tourism Chief Executive Officer Mr Tas Webber adds: “A major event like this requires a lot of hard work, and this year we’ve got a fantastic and highly

experienced delivery team in Sound Australia.”