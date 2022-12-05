Mackay Cat Reunited With Its Owner After 7 Years

How good is this story! Jasper was found at a work shop in Paget, and was hanging around for a couple of years. Carlos (holder) contact Taylah from "Lost and Found Pets Mackay" to see if he belonged to anyone, by using the scanning device. The result show Jasper had a microchip and belongs to an owner who reported him missing several years earler!

