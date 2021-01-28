Mackay Community Grants of $188,000 Close Next Week

COMMUNITY groups have until midnight next Friday (February 5) to tap into $188,000 on offer through council’s community grants.

Grants can be used by groups for a range of activities, purchases and projects.

Funding is available for small equipment (up to $1500), community initiatives, programs, events and upgrades (up to $7500) and minor infrastructure and assets (up to $30,000).

This means grants can be used for everything from buying simple office equipment to infrastructure projects, including concept development, as well as the purchase of large equipment like vehicles.

This gives tremendous flexibility to community clubs and not-for-profit groups needing financial assistance.

To apply, and for full grant guidelines, click HERE