Mackay Cutters Will Boast Six Teams In 2021

CUTTERS WILL BOAST SIX TEAMS IN 2021



The QCCS Mackay Cutters will field several new teams in 2021 representing the Mackay Cutters in various forms of the state-wide competitions.

These include the premier Intrust Super Cup team, Hastings Deering Colts under 21’s, Mal Meninga Cup under 18’s and the return of the Cyril Connell Challenge under 16’s.



Additionally, 2021 will also see the inaugural year of the Mackay Cutters Women’s competitive teams being the Harvey Norman under 19’s and Women’s under 17’s. This number excludes the significant Mackay representation in the QRLW competition, in which the NQ Gold Stars are participating, and the Mackay Cutters Southern Steel Women’s Academy, which will return for the second year.



The Cutters are also set to experience an unprecedented number of participants in their Academy systems for both males and females which will take on a slightly different format in 2021.



Mackay Cutters Chairman Steve Dowden said that whilst this expansion was more than welcome, the closure of the state-wide competitions this year has had a dramatic effect on the Club.



“Credit should go be given to our staff who endured the full brunt of the effects of COVID-19 and pulled together during this time,”

“With all these changes and additional teams in 2021, it is very important that we all remain focused on our Club’s purpose. The opportunities afforded to the youth of Mackay through the Cutters Pathway is vitally important to the future success of football in our region and to our Club as a whole.”

Dowden was also extremely grateful to the Clubs Corporate Partners for their ongoing and unwavering support and commitment to the QCCS Mackay Cutters during the past months.



“Our Corporate Partners are people with a passion for our game and our Club and we could not exist without them. We are extremely grateful for their loyal support in this difficult period,” he said.



Preseason training has already commenced for most squads with the Cyril Connell Challenge set to commence their preseason on November 30th. Whilst coaches for the season were finalised, rosters were still being completed.



Coaching staff for the 2021 season are Michael Crawley, Intrust Super Cup and Mackay Cutters head coach; Tom Heggie, under 21 Hastings Deering Colts coach; Nick Swann, under 18 Mal Meninga Cup coach; John Mulherin, under 16 Cyril Connell Challenge coach.



The inaugural year of the Cutters Women’s competitive teams will see Marco Peters as the Harvey Norman under 19 coach and Matt Sanders the Women’s under 17 coach. Sam Ramsamy-Bliss will remain as the Cutters Women’s Football Director.



The new look Cutters will kick off the 2021 season with a full day of football on February 20th, 2021 when all teams will play in trial matches against the mighty CQ Capras at BB Print Stadium. Tickets will be available in the new year.