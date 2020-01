Wikipedia says "Coronaviruses are species of virus belonging to the subfamily Coronavirinae in the family Coronaviridae, in the order Nidovirales. Coronaviruses are enveloped viruses with a positive-sense single-stranded RNA genome and with a nucleocapsid of helical symmetry" but to the average person, its all too many big words. What does it mean? Dr Ash from Caneland Medical explains