Mackay-Eungella Road Pathway Provides Better Access

Mackay Regional Council is excited to announce the upgrade of an existing 320m footpath between Collett Crescent and Kennys Road, Marian.

The new pathway will consist of concrete pavement providing a safer and easier route for school students and other pedestrians in the area.

To minimise impact to school students, the section of path in front of Marian State School will be completed during the September school holidays, from September 21 to October 2.

Work will be carried out between the hours of 6.30am and 6.30pm, Monday to Saturday, weather permitting.

The remaining section of footpath will be constructed following this.

During construction of the pathway we urge road users and pedestrians to obey all signs and directions of traffic controllers.