Mackay local, Jo Sainsbury, has just been crowned as an Amazon #1 best seller!

Jo Sainsbury is a Coal Train Driver, a Mum of two, Founder of ‘Kickass Women’, Live Radio & Podcast Host of ‘Kickass Radio’, a Women In Industry Finalist for 2020, and a published Author. As of today, Jo is adding to her long list of accolades, as her book ‘High Heels to High Vis’ has just been announced as an Amazon #1 best seller!

“I am thrilled to be named an Amazon #1 best seller, and even more excited that my book, ‘High Heels to High Vis’, is going to work to support women all over the world to navigate their way through non-traditional industries and roles.” says Jo Sainsbury.

After working over 30 years in the corporate sector, Jo decided to kick off her heels and become a coal train driver working in the rail and mining industry. The transition into a male dominated industry was no easy task. Jo had no contacts, no experience, and barely knew anything about the Industry or how to apply.

‘High Heels to High Vis’ tells the story about Jo’s transition from the corporate sector into the world of Hard Hats and Hi Vis, and acts as a guide for women who are considering a non-traditional role within the Rail, Mining, Resource, STEM and Construction Industries.

“I’m a big believer in inclusion and diversity and I strongly believe that more women should consider non-traditional roles and careers, just like I did 7 years ago! I am thankful every day that I took the plunge into an Industry role and I want women to know that these roles are worth pursuing” says Jo Sainsbury.

“Unwrapping the first copy of ‘High Heels to High Vis’ in my own hands was a truly self-fulfilling moment that I will remember for the rest of my life.

“The feedback from readers has blown my mind. I’ve received messages via my social media channels from women of all ages saying that I have inspired them to look outside the traditional career paths” says Jo.

Jo Sainsbury’s book ‘High Heels to High Vis’ is available for purchase online at all leading bookstores including Amazon, Dymocks, Waterstones & Ebay.