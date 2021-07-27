Mackay Makes It On The Luckiest Lotto Postcode List

Winning lottery postcodes revealed ahead of this weekend’s Saturday Lotto $20 Million Superdraw



Video interview with The Lott spokesperson available here<https://protect-au.mimecast.com/s/wrVrC4QOWXtm68zVIBCAL9?domain=mediacentre.thelott.com>

Audio interview with The Lott spokesperson available here<https://protect-au.mimecast.com/s/bBTKC5QPAYtxRlMJt2VmmY?domain=mediacentre.thelott.com>

With Aussies vying for a slice of this week’s Saturday Lotto $20 Million Superdraw, the nation’s winning postcodes have been revealed.

Australia’s official lotteries, The Lott, along with Lotterywest have crunched the data (see tables below) and can exclusively reveal the postcodes, states and regions where the most division one wins occurred in FY21 across all lottery games.

In the 12 months ending 30 June 2021, there were 510 division one winning entries held by lottery players across the country that delivered more than $1.41 billion in division one prize money.

Victoria finished the financial year on a high, taking out the top spot for the most major prizes for the fifth year in a row. There were 146 division one winning entries in the state that scored over $364.8 million in prize money.

However, players in New South Wales and the ACT can boast of securing the most amount of division one prize money with over $506.7 million, and the most newly-minted millionaires (88) during the year.

The data also reveals the suburbs in each state and territory that were home to the outlets that sold the most division one winning entries.

* In Victoria, the postcodes of 3802 for Endeavour Hills, 3004 for Melbourne, 3337 for Melton and 3555 for Golden Square/Kangaroo Flat each sold three division one winning entries.

* In New South Wales and the ACT, the postcodes of 2444 for Port Macquarie and 2747 for Jordan Springs/Cambridge Park/Werrington each sold three division one winning entries.

* In Queensland, the postcodes of 4740 for Mackay and 4817 for Kirwan/Thuringowa both sold four division one winning entries.

* In South Australia, the postcodes of 5009 for Kilkenny, 5000 for Adelaide, 5045 for Glenelg and 5162 for Morphett Vale each sold two division one winning entries.

* In Tasmania, the postcodes of 7310 for Devonport, 7320 for Burnie and 7250 for Launceston each sold two division one winning entries.

* In the top-end, the postcode of 0836 for Humpty Doo delivered the Northern Territory’s biggest prize of $35 million.

* In Western Australia, the postcode of 6168 for Rockingham sold four division one winning entries collectively worth over $2.76 million.



The Lott’s spokesperson Ally Ramsamy said only time would tell whether last financial year’s winning states, regions and postcodes would maintain their reputations.

“Amid the challenges of last financial year, breaking the life-changing news to our division one winners was especially rewarding as they shared with us their hopes and dreams for their windfalls,” she said.

”We heard from winners who had just completed their cancer treatment, who had their win predicted by a psychic, and who were going to celebrate their good fortune by getting a COVID jab.

“It’s fair to say every Aussie has their own unique way of reacting to a division one win and their own special plans for how they will enjoy the prize with their loved ones.

“While we saw pockets of wins in some states, regions and postcodes last financial year, it’s important to remember that a lottery win can land anywhere.

“Some players tell us they gravitate towards outlets that have recently sold a major prize in the hope it scores them a big win, while others avoid them believing lottery lightning won’t strike twice. Regardless of where you get your entry, you do need one in your hand before the draw’s close for the chance to win.”