Mackay Man A New Millionaire! Cha Ching!

Mackay has welcomed a new millionaire after a local man’s impulse decision to grab an entry into the weekend’s Saturday Gold Lotto draw delivered him a $1.2 million win.



The North Queensland player held one of the four division one winning entries across Australia in Saturday Lotto draw 4047 on Saturday 2 May 2020. Each entry won a division one prize of $1,217,458.56.



The Mackay winner was oblivious to his new millionaire status until an official from the Lott broke the news to him this morning.



“Oh mate! Oh god! I’m speechless and shaking,” he cried.



“I just got off the phone to a friend and I was telling them the only thing holding me back in life is money. And now this!



“I’ve never been stuck for words before, but I am now. This is incredible.



“Life’s great, mate, but life is fantastic now.”



Amid his excitement, the man explained how he came to hold a winning ticket.



“I play regularly, but this particular ticket was just a spur-of-the-moment thing. I thought I would put it on. When I play, I always cross my fingers and go to bed hoping that tonight’s the night!



“I just can’t comprehend this. It’s like I’m watching someone on TV and thinking ‘lucky bugger, when’s it my time?’, but that lucky bucker is me!”



The winner confessed he loved his job so would still turn up to work tomorrow despite his prize, which he intends to share with his family.



“When it comes to my kids and grandkids, I’m a bit of a softie,” he laughed.



“With all this coronavirus and unhappiness in the world, how wonderful to get a gift like this. This is the best call I’ve had in my life!”



The ecstatic winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning 12-game QuickPick entry online at thelott.com – Australia’s official lotteries.



In 2019, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto created 203 millionaires across Australia.



The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4047 on Saturday 2 May 2020 were 10, 18, 16, 43, 14 and 31, while the supplementary numbers were 4 and 35.



Across Australia, there were four division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4047 – two from Queensland and one each from New South Wales and Tasmania.



The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 104 so far this calendar year, including 31 won by Golden Casket customers.



Between 1 January and 31 December 2019, there were 289 division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto entries across Australia that collectively won more than $333.41 million.